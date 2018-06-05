Sixty-two dead in Guatemala volcano eruption - official

5 June 2018 01:05 (UTC+04:00)

The number of fatalities from a massive volcano eruption in Guatemala rose to 62 on Monday, an official in the Central American country said, Reuters reported.

Only 13 of the dead have been identified so far, Mirna Zeledon, a spokeswoman for Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Sciences told Reuters.

The eruption of Fuego - Spanish for “fire” - on Sunday was the biggest in more than four decades, forcing the closure of Guatemala’s main international airport and dumping ash on thousands of acres (hectares) of coffee farms on the volcano’s slopes.

