Vienna to host possible meeting between Putin and Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to organize a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Sputnik reported.

"As my visit is coming to its end, I would like to sincerely thank Mr. President and Mr. Federal Chancellor for a really friendly, very open atmosphere that was created for our joint work today," Putin said during the opening ceremony of the "Old Masters From the Hermitage" exhibition organized by the Russian State Hermitage Museum and the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.

Putin asked that Kurz set up a meeting with Donald Trump in Vienna this summer, an offer the White House is considering, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a senior European official.

Putin was on an official visit in the capital of Austria on Tuesday when he submitted the request, the report said.

Kurz has agreed to accept the request and will work to bring Trump to Vienna, the report added.

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman was in Washington, DC last week and has been reportedly trying to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin.

A White House National Security Council official confirmed to Sputnik that the Austrian government has expressed a willingness to play host to a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Austrians have conveyed their willingness to host a meeting between President Trump and President Putin," the official said on Thursday. "And, although the two leaders have previously discussed the possibility of arranging a meeting, we have nothing to announce at this time."

