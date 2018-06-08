Guatemala says 109 confirmed dead from volcano

8 June 2018 06:21 (UTC+04:00)

Guatemalan officials say 109 deaths have now been confirmed from this week's eruption of the Volcano of Fire, Canadian Press reported.

The National Institute of Forensic Sciences says in a statement that 10 bodies were received by morgues on Thursday, adding to the previous total of 99.

Some 200 people are said to be missing, so the final toll is likely to be even higher.

Sunday's eruption sent fast-moving flows of superheated material and debris cascading down the mountain's flank and through small villages.

