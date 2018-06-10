G7 nations release joint communique - Canadian PM

10 June 2018 01:30 (UTC+04:00)

All G7 states agreed to the final communique at the summit in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

According to the final G7 communique, the nations agreed to "acknowledge free, fair and mutually beneficial trade" as a "key engine" for growth and jobs.

Moreover, G7 Communqie calls for start of negotiations this year to develop stronger rules on market distorting industrial subsidies and trade distorting actions by state-owned enterprises.

