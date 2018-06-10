Japan's Abe says no country benefits from protectionism

10 June 2018 05:04 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that no country benefits from protectionism, and that all measures should be consistent with World Trade Organization rules, as he wrapped up a sometimes contentious summit with other Group of Seven leaders in Canada, Reuters reported.

G7 leaders on Saturday papered over cracks in their alliance at a summit in Canada but came away with little more than an agreement to disagree as U.S. President Donald Trump defiantly brandished his “America First” agenda.

Abe also said the G7 had expressed support for Trump ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un in Singapore on Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump says working with Abe to improve U.S.-Japan trade relations
US 8 June 03:45
Ashgabat, Tokyo outline opportunities to increase Japanese investments
Economy news 2 June 17:11
Japan's PM defends its automakers against U.S. import probe
World 28 May 08:46
Putin, Abe, Macron and Lagarde to discuss economy of trust at SPIEF-2018
Russia 25 May 12:00
Abe to discuss cooperation in resolving North Korea issue during visit to Russia
Other News 21 May 11:46
Russia's Putin, France's Macron to discuss Iran in St Petersburg - Kremlin
Russia 18 May 14:53
Japanese PM to visit Russia
Russia 18 May 12:25
Japan to set up pavilion devoted to cooperation with Russia at SPIEF
Russia 17 May 10:55
Putin and Abe agree to cooperate on denuclearization of North Korea
Russia 19 March 16:10
Japan PM Abe says he wants BOJ's Kuroda to keep up efforts on economy
Other News 7 January 05:38
Abe says Japan making steady progress in ending deflation
Other News 4 January 10:28
Japan PM Abe urges firms to raise wages by 3 percent or more
World 26 December 2017 09:34
Japan's Abe welcomes US move on North Korea
World 21 November 2017 13:23
Shinzo Abe vows to bolster defense amid North Korea threat
Georgia 17 November 2017 12:52
Abe aims to boost own gov’t by improving ties with China
World 15 November 2017 18:04
PM: Japan intends to continue close co-op with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 6 November 2017 09:36
Azerbaijani president congratulates Japanese PM
Politics 3 November 2017 18:09
Japan's Abe re-elected prime minister after big election win
World 1 November 2017 10:13