North Korean leader, Singapore’s PM discuss Korean Peninsula situation

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have discussed bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the city-state’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

"Prime Minister Lee welcomed Chairman Kim to Singapore. Prime Minister Lee and Chairman Kim discussed Singapore-DPRK relations, developments in the DPRK and regional developments, including the recent positive developments on the Korean Peninsula," the statement reads. "Prime Minister Lee complimented the bold and admirable decision by Chairman Kim and President of the United States Donald Trump to come together for this Summit. Chairman Kim thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore’s hosting of the US-DPRK Summit," the document adds.

Besides, Singapore’s prime minister "wished Chairman Kim success for the US-DPRK Summit and expressed hope that the US-DPRK meeting will advance the prospects for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the larger region."

On Sunday, Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore where he is expected to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 12.

