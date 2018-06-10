North Korean leader, Singapore’s PM discuss Korean Peninsula situation

10 June 2018 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have discussed bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the city-state’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

"Prime Minister Lee welcomed Chairman Kim to Singapore. Prime Minister Lee and Chairman Kim discussed Singapore-DPRK relations, developments in the DPRK and regional developments, including the recent positive developments on the Korean Peninsula," the statement reads. "Prime Minister Lee complimented the bold and admirable decision by Chairman Kim and President of the United States Donald Trump to come together for this Summit. Chairman Kim thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore’s hosting of the US-DPRK Summit," the document adds.

Besides, Singapore’s prime minister "wished Chairman Kim success for the US-DPRK Summit and expressed hope that the US-DPRK meeting will advance the prospects for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the larger region."

On Sunday, Kim Jong-un arrived in Singapore where he is expected to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump on June 12.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Singapore to spend around $20mln on summit - PM
World 17:35
Trump arrives in Singapore for talks with North Korea's Kim
US 17:01
Singapore police tighten security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
World 13:12
Trump says North Korea summit is ready to go
US 7 June 22:35
Trump says he can't take sanctions off North Korea
US 7 June 21:41
Russia's Lavrov could meet U.S. counterpart in August in Singapore
Russia 7 June 11:41
Sudan says it has cut all defence ties with North Korea
Arab World 6 June 21:31
Trump-Kim summit set for Singapore's Sentosa Island
US 6 June 11:42
Air China resumes flights between Beijing and Pyongyang
China 5 June 13:17
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 5 June 12:13
Oil rises on expected stockpile drop, but U.S. output, possible OPEC increase drag
Oil&Gas 5 June 09:42
White House says 'powerful' sanctions to remain on North Korea
US 5 June 02:21
Putin says Russia will do its utmost to ease tensions on Korean Peninsula
Russia 5 June 00:37
Trump, North Korea's Kim due to meet 9 a.m. June 12 in Singapore: White House
US 4 June 23:06
Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao
Russia 4 June 17:34
South Korean, US top diplomats discussed preparations for Singapore summit
Other News 4 June 11:05
North Korea state media says Syria’s Assad wants to meet Kim
Arab World 4 June 03:35
North Korea's top three military officials replaced, US official says
Other News 4 June 02:31