Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue

12 June 2018 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Japan will closely cooperate with the United States and South Korea, as well as China and Russia to solve the issue of North Korean missile and nuclear programs, the country’s Prime Minister Shizno Abe said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"We will do our best to solve (those issues) in cooperation with the US and South Korea, as well as China and Russia," he said when commenting the results of the meeting between the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, in Singapore.

According to Abe, the recent summit has become an important step towards settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un took place at the Capella hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island. After the meeting the leaders signed an agreement, which Donald Trump called "very important" and "pretty comprehensive".

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 17:06
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 15:26
OPEC will squeeze oil buffer to historic lows with an output hike
Oil&Gas 14:26
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 13:58
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 13:47
Kazakhstan, China eye to increase share of national currencies in bilateral trade
Economy news 12:59
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China 11:48
Trump, Kim sign document at end of historic summit
US 10:21
Chinese Bank extends maturity period of loan for Kashagan
Kazakhstan 09:45
China facing flood, landslide risks amid heavy rain - weather bureau
China 09:35
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 09:34
Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit
US 08:35
Trump tells Kim a 'terrific relationship' beckons as summit begins
US 06:44
Trump, Kim meet for historic U.S.-North Korea meeting
US 05:33
At least 9 people died after collision of ships on Volga River in Russia (UPDATED)
Russia 04:14
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 11 June 22:46