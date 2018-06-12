2 Australian tourists found dead on Portugal's beach

12 June 2018 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Two Australian tourists were found dead on Tuesday at Pescadores beach in Ericeira, Mafra, Xinhua reported citing Portuguese Lusa News Agency.

The two tourists had apparently been taking a selfie and fell over the protective wall and onto the beach in the town of Ericeira, some 50 km northwest of Lisbon, Lusa said.

The accident is presumed to have happened between 1:00 am (2300 GMT) and 6:00 am (0400 GMT) local time on Tuesday.

The victims, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead on the beach by a worker who was cleaning the beach, but their cell phone was still at the top of the cliff by the road.

The Australian Embassy in Lisbon was notified about the death of two Austrian nationals. Police were called to the scene but said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
UN Sec Gen: implementing agreements by US, North Korean leaders requires patience
World 00:26
IAEA welcomes DPRK's commitment to denuclearization
Other News 12 June 23:52
US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon
US 12 June 22:12
US must sustain maximum economic pressure on Pyongyang - House Speaker
US 12 June 21:58
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Politics 12 June 19:22
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Belarus to participate in creation of agricultural complexes in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12 June 18:47
Belarusian-British carmarker eyes own production in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
Tourism to Israel keeps rising despite violence in south
Israel 12 June 15:28
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26
OPEC will squeeze oil buffer to historic lows with an output hike
Oil&Gas 12 June 14:26
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 12 June 13:47
Prince William to meet Netanyahu and Abbas
Europe 12 June 13:02
Ambassador of Zambia in Turkmenistan accredited
Turkmenistan 12 June 11:58
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China 12 June 11:48