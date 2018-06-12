2 Australian tourists found dead on Portugal's beach

Two Australian tourists were found dead on Tuesday at Pescadores beach in Ericeira, Mafra, Xinhua reported citing Portuguese Lusa News Agency.

The two tourists had apparently been taking a selfie and fell over the protective wall and onto the beach in the town of Ericeira, some 50 km northwest of Lisbon, Lusa said.

The accident is presumed to have happened between 1:00 am (2300 GMT) and 6:00 am (0400 GMT) local time on Tuesday.

The victims, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s, were found dead on the beach by a worker who was cleaning the beach, but their cell phone was still at the top of the cliff by the road.

The Australian Embassy in Lisbon was notified about the death of two Austrian nationals. Police were called to the scene but said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

