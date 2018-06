OPEC and non-OPEC nations that are part of global oil production curbs plan to discuss possible changes in the oil production cut quotas at a meeting in Vienna on June 23, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Friday, Reuters reported.

The ministry also said that participants in the OPEC+ deal plan to discuss framework principles for further cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

