15 cilled, 45 civilians wounded in Nangarahar suicide attack

17 June 2018 16:26 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 civilians were killed and 45 others wounded in a suicide bombing at the governor’s compounded in Jalalabad city, said Najibullah Kamawal, head of Nangarhar’s health department, TOLO News reported.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the governor’s compound in Jalalabad city in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday afternoon, local officials confirmed.

The attack took place in PD1 in Jalalabad at about 3pm local time.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

