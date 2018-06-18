Switzerland hold Brazil to 1-1 draw in team's first match at FIFA World Cup

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil were held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland in teams' first match at 2018 FIFA World Cup, Sputnik reported.

The game was held at the 43,500-seater Rostov Arena on Sunday.

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho broke the deadlock in the 20th minute after curling a beautiful right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area, which went in off the post.

Switzerland's Steven Zuber leveled the score five minutes after half time with a fine close-range header.

Serbia defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in the other Group E match earlier in the day.

Brazil will next play against Costa Rica on Friday in St. Petersburg, while Switzerland will face Serbia on the same day in Kaliningrad.

