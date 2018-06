Grenade attack caused blast at rally for Ethiopian prime minister

Unidentified assailants launched a grenade attack at a political rally in support of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the capital on Saturday that killed several people, the premier’s chief of staff said, Reuters reports.

“Some whose heart is filled with hate attempted a grenade attack. HE PM Abiy is safe. All the casualties are martyrs of love & peace. HE PM sends his condolences to the victims. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Fitsum Arega said on his Twitter account.

He did not identify any suspects behind the attack.

