Grenade attack caused blast at rally for Ethiopian prime minister

23 June 2018 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Unidentified assailants launched a grenade attack at a political rally in support of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the capital on Saturday that killed several people, the premier’s chief of staff said, Reuters reports.

“Some whose heart is filled with hate attempted a grenade attack. HE PM Abiy is safe. All the casualties are martyrs of love & peace. HE PM sends his condolences to the victims. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Fitsum Arega said on his Twitter account.

He did not identify any suspects behind the attack.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Bomb attack in southern Ethiopia
Other News 10 June 23:25
Chinese pharmaceutical giant starts production in Ethiopia
China 10 June 19:46
Saudi Arabia releases 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners
Arab World 19 May 22:58
Traffic accident kills 6 in eastern Ethiopia
Other News 14 May 22:35
Ethiopian soldiers kill nine civilians mistaken for militants
Other News 12 March 01:21
US urges Ethiopia to "rethink" martial law
Other News 17 February 23:03
Ethiopia says state of emergency will last six months
Other News 17 February 22:13
U.N. says 22 Ethiopian migrants missing off Yemen
Other News 9 February 17:24
Egypt, Ethiopia leaders say Nile dam must not ruin relations
Other News 19 January 01:31
At least 61 dead after days of violence in Ethiopia's Oromiya region
World 18 December 2017 12:05
FM: Azerbaijan, African Union enjoy wide co-op opportunities (PHOTO)
Politics 10 November 2017 15:44
Ethiopian alumni in Azerbaijan could play role of bridge between two countries (PHOTO)
Politics 9 November 2017 10:00
Azerbaijani FM to visit Ethiopia
Politics 8 November 2017 10:30
Azerbaijan committed to bolstering ties with Ethiopia
Politics 5 April 2017 12:43
Ethiopia: Landslide at garbage dump kills at least 46
Other News 13 March 2017 02:58
At least 1500 arrests in Ethiopian state of emergency,
Other News 21 October 2016 04:31
Ethiopians killed in stampede after police fire warning shots during protest
Other News 2 October 2016 20:46
Turkey president arrives in Ethiopia
Turkey 22 January 2015 05:06