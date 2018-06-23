Belgium crushes Tunisia 5-2 as Hazard, Lukaku score double

23 June 2018 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

Belgium is now on verge of reaching FIFA World Cup knockout stage as it won two consecutive World Cup games, Sputnik reported.

Belgium has crushed Tunisia 5-2, with forward and captain Eden Hazard and striker Romelu Lukaku both scoring doubles.

Hazard scored the first goal in the 6th minute when Belgium was granted a penalty, while Lukaku doubled the team's lead in the 16th minute when he rifled his shot into the bottom corner following an assist by Dris Mertens.

Dylan Bronn pulled one back for Tunisia just two minutes after with a wonderful header from Wahbi Khazri's free kick.

During stoppage time, Lukaku scored his second goal and his fourth of the tournament, thus becoming one of the footballers with the most scored goals at the 2018 World Cup alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea star Hazard has also scored a double in the 51th minute of the dynamic match.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi and Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri scored the last two goals after the 90th minute of the epic match.

Hazard was named the man of the match, FIFA said on Saturday via the tournament's official Twitter account.

Belgium, alongside England, is poised to make it to the playoffs after winning its first game of the tournament.

Belgium now have maximum points from their two World Cup games and if Panama fail to beat England in the other Group F game to be held on Sunday then Belgium will clinch a berth in the round of 16.

A total of 44,190 fans attended the match between Belgium and Tunisia at Moscow's Spartak Stadium, according to FIFA.

Belgium will finish off their World Cup group-stage campaign with a game against England in Kaliningrad, while Tunisia will face Panama in Saransk. Both games are set to take place on Thursday.

