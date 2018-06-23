Mexico triumphs 2-1 in match against South Korea, securing playoff spot

23 June 2018 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico crushed the World Cup 2014 winner Germany, while South Korea lost to Sweden in their first matches in Group F, Sputnik reported.

Mexico has won 2-1 the match against South Korea in the match in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, securing the spot in the playoff stage of the tournament.

Striker Carlos Vela gave his side the lead in the 26th minute after converting a penalty awarded to Mexico following a hand ball by Jang Hyun-soo. Striker Javier Hernandez doubled the team's lead in the 66th minute and scored his 50th international goal in the process.

South Korea gained a conciliation in stoppage time courtesy of an excellent left-footed strike from Son Heung-min.

Last week, Mexico shocked reigning champions Germany 1-0 in the teams' first match of the tournament. At the same time, South Korea lost the game against Sweden 0-1.

Almost 17,000 Mexican fans will visit Rostov-on-Don for the World Cup match between Mexico and South Korea, according to the region's authorities.

