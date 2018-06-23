Mexico triumphs 2-1 in match against South Korea, securing playoff spot

Mexico crushed the World Cup 2014 winner Germany, while South Korea lost to Sweden in their first matches in Group F, Sputnik reported.

Mexico has won 2-1 the match against South Korea in the match in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, securing the spot in the playoff stage of the tournament.

Striker Carlos Vela gave his side the lead in the 26th minute after converting a penalty awarded to Mexico following a hand ball by Jang Hyun-soo. Striker Javier Hernandez doubled the team's lead in the 66th minute and scored his 50th international goal in the process.

South Korea gained a conciliation in stoppage time courtesy of an excellent left-footed strike from Son Heung-min.

Last week, Mexico shocked reigning champions Germany 1-0 in the teams' first match of the tournament. At the same time, South Korea lost the game against Sweden 0-1.

Almost 17,000 Mexican fans will visit Rostov-on-Don for the World Cup match between Mexico and South Korea, according to the region's authorities.

