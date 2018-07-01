8th journalist murdered in Mexico this year

1 July 2018 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan was shot dead in Mexico's eastern state of Quintana Roo, the 8th journalist murdered in the country this year, local authorities said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The state prosecutor's office said in a statement that Chan was shot several times on Friday night at a bar in the city of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

"The scene was attended by ministerial police and experts to carry out necessary processes and obtain evidence," said the prosecutor's office.

The investigation would remain confidential so that it would not be hindered, officials said.

Chan was a correspondent for the local digital publication "Playa News Aqui y Ahora" that specialized in covering security issues. The publication, based in the tourist city of Playa del Carmen, urged the state government to bring the criminal to justice.

According to the testimonies published by local press, the suspect walked into a bar and opened fire at the reporter.

The Federal Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists has recorded 139 murders of journalists since 2001 in Mexico until Chan's death, most in the last decade. Mexico is now widely considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for a journalist.

Around 15 journalists gathered at a protest outside the municipal palace in Playa del Carmen Saturday morning, demanding that the authorities find and punish those responsible for Chan's murder.

"The truth is not killed by killing journalists," said one banner.

The Interior Ministry said that it is working on a comprehensive protection strategy for journalists, which includes coordination among authorities, media and different sectors of society.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Strong 6.0-magnitude quake hits off Mexico’s Pacific coast
World 30 June 08:40
Mexico triumphs 2-1 in match against South Korea, securing playoff spot (VIDEO)
Other News 23 June 22:37
Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop immigration effort
US 22 June 17:41
At least seven killed, 28 injured in Mexico bus crash
World 17 June 02:07
U.S. official eyes Israel's Egypt border for Mexico wall ideas
Israel 13 June 12:53
Tropical storm Bud forming off Mexican coast
World 11 June 03:45
Seven mine workers missing after accident in northern Mexico
Other News 7 June 05:32
Trump may seek separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico - U.S. adviser
US 5 June 17:10
China, asked about U.S. tariffs, says normal trade order should be protected
China 1 June 12:25
U.S. hits EU, Canada and Mexico with steel, aluminum tariffs
US 31 May 18:00
Mexico, Azerbaijan may expand co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 29 May 19:00
Mexico detains wife of drug baron blamed for U.S. heroin scourge
World 28 May 01:05
Canada says top NAFTA officials in constant contact on trade talks
World 22 May 23:41
EU agrees to start Australia, New Zealand trade talks
Europe 22 May 14:50
Ambassador: Mexico to intensify trade relations with Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 May 17:44
U.S. underscores importance of concluding new NAFTA deal
US 21 May 06:10
Mexico's Foreign Ministry confirms 7 Mexican citizens dead in Cuba plane crash
Other News 20 May 09:51
YouTube to launch new music streaming service
ICT 17 May 11:25