8th journalist murdered in Mexico this year

Mexican journalist Jose Guadalupe Chan was shot dead in Mexico's eastern state of Quintana Roo, the 8th journalist murdered in the country this year, local authorities said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The state prosecutor's office said in a statement that Chan was shot several times on Friday night at a bar in the city of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

"The scene was attended by ministerial police and experts to carry out necessary processes and obtain evidence," said the prosecutor's office.

The investigation would remain confidential so that it would not be hindered, officials said.

Chan was a correspondent for the local digital publication "Playa News Aqui y Ahora" that specialized in covering security issues. The publication, based in the tourist city of Playa del Carmen, urged the state government to bring the criminal to justice.

According to the testimonies published by local press, the suspect walked into a bar and opened fire at the reporter.

The Federal Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists has recorded 139 murders of journalists since 2001 in Mexico until Chan's death, most in the last decade. Mexico is now widely considered to be one of the most dangerous countries for a journalist.

Around 15 journalists gathered at a protest outside the municipal palace in Playa del Carmen Saturday morning, demanding that the authorities find and punish those responsible for Chan's murder.

"The truth is not killed by killing journalists," said one banner.

The Interior Ministry said that it is working on a comprehensive protection strategy for journalists, which includes coordination among authorities, media and different sectors of society.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news