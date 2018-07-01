French army says civilians killed in Mali attack, assessing wounded

France’s military said a number of civilians had been killed in an attack in the northern Malian town of Gao and that it was assessing the state of a 30-strong French patrol that came under attack, Reuters reported.

Army spokesman Patrik Steiger said an explosion had happened near three French vehicles during a joint patrol with Malian troops and that it was unclear what the explosion was down to.

“It caused a number of civilian victims, including children. The (French) unit has been taken in hand,” Steiger said.

He declined to say how many were wounded and said he could not confirm any deaths among French troops.

