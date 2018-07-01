Japan may start to use unmanned flying vehicles by 2020

1 July 2018 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Japanese government is going to create a special council this year to develop the necessary basis for practical use of unmanned flying vehicles by 2020, Sputnik reported citing the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

According to the media outlet, the use of unmanned flying cars will help to solve the problem of traffic jams in big cities. Such vehicles may also be used for the disaster relief operations, the newspaper said.

The unmanned flying vehicles are expected to carry out vertical take-offs and landings, fly at an altitude of 150 meters (over 490 feet) with the speed of up to 200 kilometers per hour (over 120 miles per hour).

The Japanese companies are actively involved in the work on unmanned vehicles. Last year, the Japanese authorities said that unmanned taxis may be used in the country’s capital of Tokyo during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

