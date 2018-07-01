15 killed, 20 injured as blast rocks Afghan eastern Jalalabad city

1 July 2018 20:03 (UTC+04:00)

Up to 15 people were killed and 20 others injured as a motor bomb rocked Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogiani said, Xinhua reported.

The blast, according to the official, hit the busy market of Mukhabirat square, killing 15 people, mostly civilians.

All the victims have been taken to the hospital, he added. Investigation has been initiated into the incident, the official added. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

The blast rocked Jalalabad city while Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf was there to hold a meeting with provincial officials, elders and chieftains.

They were discussing ways and means on how to bolster the government-initiated peace process to encourage the Taliban outfit to initiate dialogue with the government to end the country's lingering crisis.

