2.2 million children out of school in South Sudan: UN

South Sudan and the UN said Tuesday at least 2.2 million school-aged children are estimated to be out of school due to the ongoing political and economic instability in the east African nation, Xinhua reported.

Sardar Umar Alam, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Country Representative, said South Sudan's short history of nationhood has not been kind to its children due to persistent conflict in the country.

"In the wake of persistent fragility conflict, at least 2.2 million children across South Sudan are now out of school, a figure that is projected to rise, if nothing is done," Alam said during the launch of South Sudan out-of-school children study guide in Juba.

He said the report is part of a global initiative that highlights the challenges of out of school children in South Sudan that was initiated in 2013.

"The number of out-of-school children in the country has increased in recent years and this trend is projected to continue, reaching over 2.4 million children in the next two years, if present circumstances are maintained," Alam said.

Deng Deng Hoc Yai, South Sudan's Education Minister, said the facts in the report are indisputable but the country has the opportunity to turn to ensure all girls and boys are enrolled in class despite the conflict and economic challenges.

"We need to act so quick to reach the children that are out of school because every child deserve to be given opportunity to learn," Yai said.

Yai said the report demonstrates the urgency of the needs to tackle the issue of children out of school more quickly by ensuring all those out of school have the opportunity to go to back to school.

Mahimbo Mdoe, UNICEF Country Representative, said children from rural areas are more likely to be excluded from school than those in urban areas; nearly 50 percent of all rural-dwelling primary school-aged children are out of school.

South Sudan's conflict that has now entered its 5th year erupted in 2013 after forces loyal to Kiir and his former deputy engaged in combat.

Millions of South Sudanese civilians have sought refuge in neighboring countries as the conflict rages on despite attempts by international players to end it.

