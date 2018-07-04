Brazilian vehicle sales up 14.5 pct in first half of 2018

Sales of new vehicles rose 14.5 percent year-on-year in Brazil during the first half of 2018, said an industry body on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

According to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave), around 1,166,663 cars, vans, buses and trucks were sold during the period.

A total of 201,987 new vehicles were sold in June, representing a 3.7-percent increase on a year-on-year basis and a small increase of 0.06 percent from the previous month.

Fenabrave noted that moderate growth in the month was expected, as the World Cup tends to hold the public attention and shops often close when the national team is playing.

Sales of cars and light commercial trucks, which constitute more than 90 percent of the total, were up by 3.2 percent in June from the previous year, with 195,000 units sold.

The figures confirmed the recovery of the vehicle manufacturing industry in Brazil after the economic difficulties between 2015 and 2016.

