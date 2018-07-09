Three out of four South Sudanese children have known nothing but war: UNICEF

Since South Sudan's inception in 2011, 2.6 million of the 3.4 million babies have been born in war, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) revealed on Saturday, deploring their inadequate access to food and education, Xinhua reported.

"As South Sudan turns seven, a seemingly endless war continues to devastate the lives of millions of children," said Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF's executive director who visited Juba, Ganiyel and Bentiu in the war-ravaged country earlier this year.

Conflict and underdevelopment have plagued the area for decades, leaving its children out of school, malnourished and vulnerable to disease, abuse and exploitation, Fore said.

"Warring parties can and must do more to bring back peace," she was quoted by UN News as saying. "The children of South Sudan deserve better."

After gaining independence in 2011, a civil war erupted in 2013, rendering short-lived the prospect of a better future.

Although 800 children have been released from armed groups since the beginning of the year, an estimated 19,000 others continue to serve as fighters, porters and messengers and to suffer sexual abuse, which is up from 500 since the war broke out, according to the report.

Malnutrition rates are at critical levels, as more than 1 million children are malnourished, including 300,000 on the brink of death, it said.

With one-in-three schools destroyed, occupied or closed since 2013, the conflict has also left some two million children without an education, earning South Sudan the distinction of having the highest proportion of out-of-school children in the world, it added.

Moreover, efforts to aid those in greatest need are being hampered. Since 2013, more than 100 aid workers have been killed in the violence, including a driver for UNICEF just last week.

On a brighter note, the signing of a permanent ceasefire between the two main warring parties in Khartoum last month was a positive step - offering a flicker of hope in what has been a faltering peace process.

"We now count on the leadership and commanders to respect it while ensuring that aid workers are given unrestricted access to those in need," said Fore.

