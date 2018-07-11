3 killed, over 20 injured as blast hits public rally in Pakistan's Peshawar

11 July 2018 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

At least three people were killed and over 20 others injured in a blast that hit a public gathering of a political party in Pakistan's northwest provincial capital of Peshawar on Tuesday night, Xinhua reported citing local media.

According to the reports, the blast took place when a political party leader Haroon Bilour of the Awami National Party (ANP) reached the site for the public meeting in Yakatoot area of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and transported the injured people to a nearby hospital.

Hospital officials said that death toll would further rise as several of the injured are in critical condition.

Emergency has been declared in all the hospitals of the city. Nature of the blast is not known yet. However, local media quoting the police said that it might be a suicide blast.

No group has claimed responsibility to the attack.

