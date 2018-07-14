Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks

14 July 2018 01:17 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to try harder to achieve a breakthrough in their nuclear negotiations, AL Jazeera reports.

Speaking at a forum in Singapore on Friday, Moon said that Trump and Kim would "face the stern judgment of the international community" if their promises on denuclearisation were not kept.

"I believe the countries will honour the agreement reached by their leaders even if they face many difficulties in the process of working-level negotiations, because their leaders personally made a promise in front of the entire international community," President Moon said, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"If they do not keep the promise made by their leaders in front of the international community, they will have to face the judgment of the international community."

Singapore was the host of a landmark summit between Trump and Kim last month when they agreed to work towards the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, without describing when and how it would occur.

Follow-up talks between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean senior officials got off to a rocky start with Pyongyang accusing Washington of making "unilateral and gangster-like" demands.

On Friday, Moon, who met Kim twice this year, said that the North Korean leader has a "great desire to break away from the ideological confrontations" in the Korean Peninsula.

"If Chairman Kim Jong-un keeps his promise to denuclearise, he may be able to lead his country to prosperity," Moon said.

But he also urged Pyongyang to come up with more details on their commitment to denuclearise.

