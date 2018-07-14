Mexico outgoing, new presidents vow to work together on US ties

14 July 2018 05:10 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico’s outgoing President Enrique Pena Nieto and his successor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador agreed Friday on a unified front in dealing with the United States in months ahead, Sputnik reported.

Mexico City’s former mayor won presidency in a landslide victory earlier this month. He will take over from Pena Nieto on December 1.

The two want to "work as one and present a united front for Mexico, that’s how we work on our relationship with the United States," Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said at a press briefing.

Videgaray, who was speaking in Mexico City after meeting his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, also said the pair would coordinate efforts on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is being renegotiated with the United States and Canada.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen led a high-level delegation to Mexico City on Friday to discuss bilateral issues such as border security, trade and migration.

Meanwhile, Pompeo said during the briefing that he discussed immigration concerns on the US-Mexico border with Pena Nieto and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other senior officials also participated in the discussions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 02:38
Azerbaijan strengthens its influence on world stage - report
Politics 12 July 17:12
Blast sends 2 firefighters, officer to hospital in Madison
Other News 11 July 06:49
US to become global leading producer of crude oil: EIA
US 11 July 05:05
Britain to almost double troops in Afghanistan after US request
US 11 July 04:30
US buying more laser-guided rockets useful in fight against Daesh
US 11 July 03:12
Latest
Afghan Security Forces kill over 100 Taliban militants - reports
Other News 04:03
US lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 02:38
Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks
Other News 01:17
US stocks edge higher on industrials; dollar flattens
Economy news 00:12
FIFA president Infantino hails 'best World Cup ever'
Other News 13 July 23:27
Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan – Reports
Other News 13 July 22:18
Japan voices full support for JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13 July 22:00
UN Security council imposes an arms embargo on South Sudan
Other News 13 July 21:05
Activity of educational institutions financed by Gulen movement in various countries suspended - envoy
Politics 13 July 20:50