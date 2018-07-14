Two dead in Iraq protests over economic woes

14 July 2018 06:47 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people have lost their lives and more than a dozen others sustained injuries in protests over dire economic conditions in southern Iraq as hundreds of other protesters stormed the airport of the holy city of Najaf and disrupted air traffic temporarily, Press TV reported.

Authorities in the province of Maysan said on Friday that one protester was killed and 15 others were injured in the provincial capital of Amarah, adding that the angry demonstrators were reportedly attempting to storm the governor’s office.

Elsewhere in the province of Dhi Qar, at least 25 security forces were wounded as they tried to break up crowds of protesters in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital.

Earlier on Friday, security forces killed another demonstrator in the city of Basrah as Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi was on an official visit there. Basrah residents, decrying poor government services and corruption, warned of more rallies if their demands were not met.

They held protest rallies in the oil-rich port city for a fifth straight day and blocked access to the nearby commodities port of Umm Qasr.

Basrah is an important hub for oil exports which account for over 95 percent of Iraq's government revenues.

A similar rally was also staged in the holy city of Najaf on Friday as public anger mounted over unemployment and delivery of basic services. Local sources said hundreds of demonstrators entered the main hall of the city’s airport and walked on to the tarmac, temporarily disrupting the air traffic.

A few hours later, air traffic resumed at the airport after protesters withdrew, state television reported.

Another protest rally was also held in capital Baghdad on Friday against poor services, unemployment and corruption.

Meanwhile, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, issued a statement, expressing his solidarity with the protesters. He added that he was concerned about people’s difficult living conditions.

The protests over basic services come at a sensitive time when Iraqi political factions are trying to form a coalition government after the May 12 parliamentary elections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Militants kill three militia fighters near Iraq's Baiji refinery
Arab World 9 July 16:46
Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq freed
Other News 9 July 01:11
5 security members killed in IS attack in Iraq's Anbar province
Other News 8 July 20:38
Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss ways to enhance agro co-op
Economy news 8 July 16:01
US police attack, arrest immigration protesters
US 6 July 02:48
Turkish Air Force eliminates 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 4 July 09:56
Latest
Mexico outgoing, new presidents vow to work together on US ties
Other News 05:10
Afghan Security Forces kill over 100 Taliban militants - reports
Other News 04:03
US lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 02:38
Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks
Other News 01:17
US stocks edge higher on industrials; dollar flattens
Economy news 00:12
FIFA president Infantino hails 'best World Cup ever'
Other News 13 July 23:27
Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan – Reports
Other News 13 July 22:18
Japan voices full support for JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13 July 22:00
UN Security council imposes an arms embargo on South Sudan
Other News 13 July 21:05