At least 10 killed by landslide in northern Myanmar

A massive landslide occurred Saturday in Hpakant township of Myanmar's Kachin state, killing at least 10 people, Xinhua reported.

The pit wall of an old jade mine site collapsed and some workers were buried by mud near San-Khar village and Lone-Khin village in the region, an official from Lone-Khine local police department told Xinhua.

Over 10 bodies have been found and 20 people were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment, the official added.

The landslide occurred at about 02:00 p.m. local time. Rescue operations and investigation into the accident are underway.

