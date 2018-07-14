At least 10 killed by landslide in northern Myanmar

14 July 2018 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

A massive landslide occurred Saturday in Hpakant township of Myanmar's Kachin state, killing at least 10 people, Xinhua reported.

The pit wall of an old jade mine site collapsed and some workers were buried by mud near San-Khar village and Lone-Khin village in the region, an official from Lone-Khine local police department told Xinhua.

Over 10 bodies have been found and 20 people were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment, the official added.

The landslide occurred at about 02:00 p.m. local time. Rescue operations and investigation into the accident are underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200
Other News 18:39
Japan says death toll from floods climbs to 100 (UPDATED)
Other News 9 July 07:40
Flood, landslide fatalities increase to 7 in northern Vietnam
Other News 25 June 21:36
6 killed in landslide in Myanmar's northernmost state
World 23 June 06:15
Myanmar's military clashes with ethnic militants, 19 killed
Other News 12 May 18:49
6 missing after landslide in southwestern Japan
Other News 11 April 06:19
Latest
Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200
Other News 18:39
New amendments to Azerbaijan’s migration legislation enter into force
Society 18:23
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 14
Business 17:49
At least 30 million users in Iran bypassing Telegram’s filtering – official
Society 17:32
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 14
Business 17:31
Iranian banks debt to central bank hikes by 32%
Business 16:41
Libya's Sharara oilfield cuts output after workers abducted
Oil&Gas 16:34
China auto firms to set up ride-sharing platform
China 16:25
Amazon halts free delivery offer in Israel
Israel 15:56