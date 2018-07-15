UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

The Security Council on Saturday condemned "in the strongest terms" Friday's terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan that killed 128 people and injured 200 others, Xinhua reported.

The members of the council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Pakistani government, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the council in a press statement.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and called on all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The suicide bombing in Mastung in the southwestern Balochistan province that targeted an election campaign event was the deadliest terrorist attack in Pakistan this year.

