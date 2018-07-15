UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

15 July 2018 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Security Council on Saturday condemned "in the strongest terms" Friday's terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan that killed 128 people and injured 200 others, Xinhua reported.

The members of the council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Pakistani government, and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, said the council in a press statement.

They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all UN member states to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and called on all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The suicide bombing in Mastung in the southwestern Balochistan province that targeted an election campaign event was the deadliest terrorist attack in Pakistan this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Suicide Bomber Kills 128 at Pre-Election Rally in Pakistan – Reports
Other News 13 July 22:18
UN Security council imposes an arms embargo on South Sudan
Other News 13 July 21:05
Death toll rises to 70 in Pakistan election rally attack
Other News 13 July 19:43
Turkey signs deal with Pakistan on sale of 30 attack helicopters
Turkey 13 July 11:43
UN Security Council condemns violence in Haiti
World 12 July 21:56
3 killed, over 20 injured as blast hits public rally in Pakistan's Peshawar
Other News 11 July 00:23
Latest
Malta, Huawei sign 5G infrastructure agreement
Turkey 03:53
Putin: Thanks to 2018 FIFA World Cup, prejudice against and myths about Russia collapse
Russia 03:11
3.1-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey
Turkey 01:45
Erdogan, Putin to hold talks on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg
Turkey 01:00
IRGC busts terror outfit, kills three terrorists near Iraq border
Iran 00:23
Ryanair flight loses cabin pressure, 33 hospitalized: German police
Europe 14 July 23:49
25 injured after bus overturns on Los Angeles freeway
US 14 July 23:15
Nearly 100,000 residents evacuated before flood peak passes Chongqing
China 14 July 22:41
Russian, Sudanese presidents hail defense technology cooperation
Russia 14 July 22:00