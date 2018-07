A massive landslide has killed at least 15 people with 45 others injured in Hpakant mining region, Myanmar's northern Kachin state, the Information Ministry said on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The landslide occurred due to the collapse of pit wall of a disused jade mining site owned by Mahar Asa Pahtama Company, burying jade scavengers Saturday afternoon.

Search and rescue operations were underway by the local authorities.

