Major road accident in Brazil kills 8, injures 64

At least eight people were killed and 64 injured as a result of a major road accident in southeastern Brazil.

The accident occurred on the highway in the state of Minas Gerais, Sputnik reported citing Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The pile-up, which involved a total of 11 vehicles in the collision, including five cars, five trucks and one bus, reportedly occured in the stretch near Franciso Sa, some 470 km (292 ml) from the state capital Belo Horizonte. The fire also broke out on the scene.

