Major road accident in Brazil kills 8, injures 64

17 July 2018 06:43 (UTC+04:00)

At least eight people were killed and 64 injured as a result of a major road accident in southeastern Brazil.

The accident occurred on the highway in the state of Minas Gerais, Sputnik reported citing Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper.

The pile-up, which involved a total of 11 vehicles in the collision, including five cars, five trucks and one bus, reportedly occured in the stretch near Franciso Sa, some 470 km (292 ml) from the state capital Belo Horizonte. The fire also broke out on the scene.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
17 killed, 13 injured in truck-bus collision in S. Pakistan
Other News 16 July 21:47
Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank
Russia 16 July 14:21
Belgium beats five-time champs Brazil 2-1, heads to FIFA World Cup semi-finals
Other News 7 July 00:35
Brazil police arrest GE Latin America head, 21 others, in probe
Other News 5 July 01:41
Brazilian vehicle sales up 14.5 pct in first half of 2018
Other News 4 July 08:14
Brazil's FM to visit U.S. to reunite families separated at border
World 30 June 00:29
Latest
Cargo turnover on Trans-Caspian route to significantly increase by 2020 (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:18
PASHA Bank integrating its digital platform with Ministry of Taxes' database
Economy news 07:00
23 injured after explosion hurls 'basketball-sized' lava bomb onto tour boat
World 06:15
Putin says he told Trump that Russia prepared to extend START treaty
Russia 05:28
44 dead, 20 missing in flood-hit NW Nigeria's Katsina: governor
Other News 04:46
Trump, after Helsinki summit, says he has confidence in U.S. intelligence
US 04:11
Lockheed wins $451 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
US 03:35
UK junior defense minister resigns, votes against government
Europe 03:00
Putin says his meeting with Trump was more substantive than expected
Russia 02:21