11 killed in heavy rains in southern India

17 July 2018 07:51 (UTC+04:00)

As many as 11 people have been killed in heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala in the past 24 hours, officials said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The deaths were reported from the state's Kozhikkode, Malappuram and Kollam districts.

"While three people died in rain-related incidents in Kollam, two each died in Kozhikkode and Malappuram districts," a disaster management official said.

Apart from these three districts, five other districts were also hit by heavy rains, where schools and other educational institutions had been closed Monday.

Local TV channels reported that the heavy showers have severely disrupted rail and road traffic in these districts.

The weather department has warned of more inclement weather in the next 48 hours. "More rains are expected Tuesday and Wednesday," a weather official said.

Floods are common in the southern Indian states during the monsoon month of July.

Nearly 250 people were killed and over 400 others injured in heavy rains, thunderstorms and dust storms in five Indian states in May this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank
Russia 16 July 14:21
Death toll in western Japan’s floods exceed 200
Other News 14 July 18:39
6 killed in poisonous gas leak in steel factory in India
World 13 July 04:11
Airliner flying from London to Mumbai forced to land in Baku
Society 12 July 11:54
Uzbekistan begins exporting fresh fruits, vegetables to India
Economy news 12 July 10:07
Japan rains disaster toll rises to 199
Other News 12 July 07:25
Latest
SsangYong to open first factory in Iran
Business 09:26
Tashkent may have new hotel network, free Internet in subway
Economy news 09:23
4.9-magnitude quake jolts northeastern Iran
Society 08:56
Libyan navy rescues 158 illegal immigrants off western coast
Other News 08:45
Russia, US agree on need to eliminate terrorist threat — Putin
Russia 08:22
Cargo turnover on Trans-Caspian route to significantly increase by 2020 (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:18
PASHA Bank integrating its digital platform with Ministry of Taxes' database
Economy news 07:00
Major road accident in Brazil kills 8, injures 64
Other News 06:43
23 injured after explosion hurls 'basketball-sized' lava bomb onto tour boat
World 06:15