11 killed in heavy rains in southern India

As many as 11 people have been killed in heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala in the past 24 hours, officials said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The deaths were reported from the state's Kozhikkode, Malappuram and Kollam districts.

"While three people died in rain-related incidents in Kollam, two each died in Kozhikkode and Malappuram districts," a disaster management official said.

Apart from these three districts, five other districts were also hit by heavy rains, where schools and other educational institutions had been closed Monday.

Local TV channels reported that the heavy showers have severely disrupted rail and road traffic in these districts.

The weather department has warned of more inclement weather in the next 48 hours. "More rains are expected Tuesday and Wednesday," a weather official said.

Floods are common in the southern Indian states during the monsoon month of July.

Nearly 250 people were killed and over 400 others injured in heavy rains, thunderstorms and dust storms in five Indian states in May this year.

