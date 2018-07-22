Brazil says G20 discussed reforms to face rising economic risks

Brazil’s Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Saturday that G20 finance ministers agreed that growing trade tensions and the normalization of monetary policy in major economies represented rising risks to the global economy, Reuters reported.

Speaking on the sidelines on a G20 meeting in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, Guardia said that finance ministers and central bankers had discussed the need to press ahead with reforms to protect their economies, especially in emerging market nations that have seen their currencies weaken significantly in recent months.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news