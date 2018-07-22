One dead, seven injured in building collapse near Indian capital

At least one laborer has been killed and seven others injured after an under-construction building collapsed near the Indian capital on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The incident took place in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, some 50 km from Delhi.

"The five-storied building collapsed in Ghaziabad's Dasna area. One body has been pulled out of debris while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital," a disaster management official said.

Some other laborers are still feared trapped under the debris and efforts are on to rescue them, he added.

A probe has been ordered into the incident, a police official said.

