G20 calls for greater dialogue on trade tensions: communique

22 July 2018 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Finance ministers and central bankers from the world’s largest economies said on Sunday that heightened trade and geopolitical tensions risk derailing global growth and called for greater dialogue, according to the final communique of a G20 meeting.

The weekend talks in Buenos Aires come amid an escalation in rhetoric in the trade conflict between the United States and China, the world’s largest economies, which have so far slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of each other’s goods.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil says G20 discussed reforms to face rising economic risks
Other News 22 July 02:29
Those who possess 15,000 nukes are now threatening the world
Turkey 1 June 06:22
Japan to urge G20 for steps to prevent cryptocurrency use for money laundering
Other News 13 March 10:19
German police make raids linked to G20 riots in Hamburg
World 5 December 2017 12:33
Hamburg police take unprecedented protest violence under control
Other News 7 July 2017 07:41
Moscow expects Putin, Trump to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg
Other News 28 June 2017 21:03
Latest
25 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam District
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
IRGC vows to revenge recent terrorist attacks
Society 22 July 22:51
UAE signs MoU with South Africa over registries collaboration
Arab World 22 July 22:49
Mexico, Canada optimistic about NAFTA despite G20 trade tensions
Other News 22 July 22:19
146 people injured after 5.9-magnitude quake shakes western Iran
Society 22 July 21:15
Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud visited Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arab World 22 July 20:15
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 22
Business 22 July 18:29
Several injured in building fire in Tehran
Society 22 July 18:08
One dead, seven injured in building collapse near Indian capital
Other News 22 July 18:06