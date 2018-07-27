Samsung Display says unbreakable bendy screen gets US certification

27 July 2018 08:43 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Friday said its recently developed unbreakable, bendable screen has passed safety testing in the United States, allowing the firm to begin marketing the product, Reuters reported.

The South Korean firm, an Apple Inc supplier, said the screen can be used in devices such as smartphones, tablet computers, portable gaming machines and consoles in automobiles.

The display is protected by plastic rather than glass, increasing flexibility and making it practically unbreakable, Samsung Display said on its website.

Importantly, the screen has improved transparency, almost akin to glass, allowing it to be installed on devices used close-up, such as smartphones, a Samsung official said.

The screen has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc, a testing firm for the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, after tests which involved being dropped 26 times from a height of 1.2 meters, Samsung Display said.

After testing, the screen continued to function normally, with no damage to its front, sides or edges, the firm said.

US certification bestows such credibility that marketing can begin worldwide, not just in the United States, the Samsung Display official said.

Samsung Electronics has been widely expected to introduce a device with foldable screen since its mobile chief in September said such device was being developed and needed to overcome technological hurdles before possible release in 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek, Italian companies co-op in making "green" next-gen fridge
Economy news 24 July 10:48
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 24 July 09:37
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 21 July 16:49
Azerbaijan’s OTT-operator adapts mobile software to Samsung and LG TVs
ICT 3 July 10:38
Apple, Samsung settle 7-year-long battle over patent dispute
Business 28 June 03:57
Apple's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 23 June 12:37
Latest
Turkmen authorities organize special flights to Mecca for pilgrims
Turkmenistan 10:00
Wood Mackenzie talks on upward, downward pressure on oil prices (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 09:52
TAP: Around 94% of pipes in Greece, Albania welded
Oil&Gas 09:41
ADB to support Uzbekistan's agro industry, ensure food security
Economy news 09:39
Iran no longer opposes to digital currency trading
ICT 09:34
State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:16
Number of companies with Kazakh capital in Turkey up
Economy news 09:14
"Uzagroexport" talks plans for dev't of agricultural industry of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:13
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 09:12