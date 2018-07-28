Australia hosts one of Asia-Pacific's largest air force exercises

28 July 2018 07:22 (UTC+04:00)

The skies over Australia’s northern coastline were filled with air force pilot top guns from 16 nations on Saturday in one of Asia-Pacific’s largest air force training exercises, Reuters reported.

The tropical northern city of Darwin is hosting 4,000 personnel and 140 aircraft over the next three weeks as air forces from around the world take part in Exercise Pitch Black.

The training includes night flying and aerial refueling and enables different nations a chance to learn from each other and improve their force integration using one of the largest training airspace areas in the world.

The biennial Pitch Black exercise began in 1990 between Australia and Singapore, and features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment, the Royal Australian Air Force said in a statement on its website.

“Activities such as Exercise Pitch Black recognizes the strong relationship Australia has with its participant nations and the high value it places on regional security and fostering closer ties throughout the Asia Pacific region,” the Royal Australian Air Force said.

The air forces involved are from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, New Zealand and Australia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australia to buy six U.S. Triton drones for $5.1 billion
US 26 June 05:00
Azerbaijan’s pomegranate producer entering Australian market
Economy news 13 June 20:45
Senate of Australia once again supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Politics 6 June 19:03
Australia central bank holds rates at 1.5 percent
Other News 5 June 10:34
Azerbaijan intends to increase export of pomegranate products
Economy news 26 May 10:54
Azerbaijan intends to increase export of pomegranate products
Economy news 25 May 18:40
Latest
Suspicious packages found at Trump Tower in New York
US 05:57
Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers: German minister
Europe 04:48
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 03:47
Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
US 02:20
Armenian ex-president Kocharyan detained after court ruling
Armenia 01:12
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva: Day 2 of Zhara-2018 left a lot of vivid impressions
Society 00:21
IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
US 27 July 22:55
Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Day 2 Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 22:14
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 July 21:04