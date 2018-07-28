Twitter Stocks Plunge After Fake Account Purge

28 July 2018 08:40 (UTC+04:00)

Twitter stocks dropped 21 percent on Friday after the US social network reported user negative growth following its decision to remove fake accounts, according to market observers, Sputnik reported.

The price of a Twitter stock was at $34.13, which translated to a market capital loss of $6.6 billion, the Market Watch website estimated.

Two weeks earlier, the company’s president in charge of trust and safety announced it would start deleting tens of millions of automated accounts created to fake social media influence.

Meanwhile, earlier this week an exclusive report by Vice revealed that Twitter was limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans. Twitter has denied that it engages in such practice, which is called shadow banning.

The plunge comes despite Twitter’s strong growth in profits for three consecutive quarters, with a net income of $134 million. By comparison, Facebook recently saw its stocks drop 19 percent, which cost it over $100 billion in market value.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Twitter suspends over 70 million accounts in massive crackdown on false information
Other News 7 July 04:55
Unblocking Twitter not on agenda: Iran’s prosecutor general
Society 23 May 15:07
Iranian ministers call for unblocking access to twitter
Politics 22 May 13:02
Twitter bans ads from Russia's Kaspersky Lab
US 21 April 00:48
Twitter goes down around the world
World 20 April 23:59
Azerbaijan sees rise in YouTube users’ activity
ICT 14 April 13:05
Latest
Italy’s SB Lift Motor says to continue sales of products in Iran
Economy news 10:04
Turkmenistan announces tender for reconstruction of gas terminal
Tenders 10:03
Uzbek-Korean gas chemical company holds tender for purchase of spare parts
Tenders 10:02
Uzbek "Neftegazinvest" announces tender for construction of gas pipeline
Tenders 09:51
Viking train route can be connected to TRACECA (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:05
Australia hosts one of Asia-Pacific's largest air force exercises
Other News 07:22
Suspicious packages found at Trump Tower in New York
US 05:57
Higher U.S. soy imports won't harm EU farmers: German minister
Europe 04:48
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 03:47