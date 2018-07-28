Afghanistan: At least 2 killed in five-hour attack on midwife center

Militants stormed a midwife training center in Jalalabad's PD3 shortly after 11am Saturday, and hours later clashes were still ongoing, TOLO News reported.

Security forces eventually brought the situation under control more than five hours later.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, confirmed the target and said at least two staff members had been killed and five others wounded.

However there were no details on how many militants had been involved nor had any group immediately claimed responsibility.

“Suicide attackers entered the building. They martyred the guard at first and then a driver was martyred. They (attackers) were faced resistance by police. We rescued at least 62 people from the attack scene,” said Brigadier General Sanaee Stanikzai, the police chief of Nangarhar.

Security forces cordoned off the area soon after the attack was launched and most of the residents in nearby houses fled their homes.

TOLOnews journalist Ziar Yaad who was reporting from the scene said a number of explosions had been heard coming from the scene of the attack and that sporadic gunfire was also heard.

Plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the compound for much of the day.

