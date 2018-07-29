Strong 6.4 magnitude quake rocks touristic island in Indonesia - USGS

29 July 2018 04:06 (UTC+04:00)

A strong earthquake has hit a region of the densely-populated Lombok island in Indonesia, home to over 3 million, Sputnik reported.

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake has hit the Lombok region in Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicenter of the quake was reportedly some 80 miles (128.75 km) northeast of the island's main city of Mataram at a depth of some 360 miles.
The earthquakes above 6.0 magnitude are considered strong and can be felt hundreds of miles/kilometers from the epicenter and cause damage to structures in populated areas.

