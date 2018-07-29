Peru's president proposes referendum on political, judicial reforms

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Saturday proposed to hold a referendum on political and judicial reforms, in the wake of corruption scandals involving top judges, Xinhua reported.

He put forward the proposal during a speech to Congress marking the 197th independence anniversary, his first nationwide address since taking office.

"We are aware that on the road to reform and transformation, we need the participation of all citizens. That is why we are convinced that a referendum is healthy for our democracy," he said.

The referendum is expected to consult voters on reforms in the National Council of Magistrates, campaign financing as well as a proposal to bar legislators from immediate reelection, as other elected officials are, including the president, governors and mayors.

Vizcarra indicated the referendum will be held soon as the reforms are urgently needed.

"As this measure is urgent and of great importance for the country, we are going to begin the process of calling for a referendum," he said, without specifying a date.

Leaked phone recordings of highly-placed magistrates, including a Supreme Court judge, using slang and code to ask for money in exchange for legal favors or jobs within the judicial system have rocked Peruvian society and led to a judicial crisis.

Vizcarra was vice-president when then President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski quit to avoid an impeachment trial for corruption.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news