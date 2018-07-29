Peru's president proposes referendum on political, judicial reforms

29 July 2018 07:37 (UTC+04:00)

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra on Saturday proposed to hold a referendum on political and judicial reforms, in the wake of corruption scandals involving top judges, Xinhua reported.

He put forward the proposal during a speech to Congress marking the 197th independence anniversary, his first nationwide address since taking office.

"We are aware that on the road to reform and transformation, we need the participation of all citizens. That is why we are convinced that a referendum is healthy for our democracy," he said.

The referendum is expected to consult voters on reforms in the National Council of Magistrates, campaign financing as well as a proposal to bar legislators from immediate reelection, as other elected officials are, including the president, governors and mayors.

Vizcarra indicated the referendum will be held soon as the reforms are urgently needed.

"As this measure is urgent and of great importance for the country, we are going to begin the process of calling for a referendum," he said, without specifying a date.

Leaked phone recordings of highly-placed magistrates, including a Supreme Court judge, using slang and code to ask for money in exchange for legal favors or jobs within the judicial system have rocked Peruvian society and led to a judicial crisis.

Vizcarra was vice-president when then President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski quit to avoid an impeachment trial for corruption.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
World Cup: Denmark beats Peru 1-0
World 17 June 00:06
Azerbaijani FM receives Peru's first ambassador to Baku
Politics 6 June 18:22
Peru names ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 5 May 10:36
Peru's ex-president may seek asylum in Venezuela, Bolivia, Cuba - reports
Other News 29 April 07:41
Peru poverty rate rises for first time in 16 years: government
Other News 24 April 23:32
Peru ex-president stopped from leaving country amid scandal
Other News 25 March 00:10
Latest
US should not forget they can lose close ally - Erdogan
Turkey 07:46
New multimodal route with participation of Azerbaijan and Latvia to be created (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:06
Czech Prime Minister says illegal migration should be fought at all costs
Europe 06:11
Strong 6.4 magnitude quake rocks touristic island in Indonesia - USGS
Other News 04:06
Iraqi forces kill 2 IS militants
Other News 03:26
Xi meets Mauritian PM on bilateral ties
China 02:35
NASA challenge contestants design future base on Mars (VIDEO)
US 01:13
Bus accident in Western India kills 30 - authorities
Other News 00:25
Active shooter reported at shopping mall in Texas
US 28 July 23:27