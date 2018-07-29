So-called Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center

29 July 2018 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

So-called Islamic State claimed responsibility on Sunday for an attack on a midwife training center in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday that killed three staff, Reuters reported.

The ultra-hardline militant group, which cited no evidence for its claim in a statement issued via its Amaq news agency, said the attack was carried out by two gunmen.

So-called Islamic State has a stronghold in the province of Nangarhar surrounding Jalalabad, bordering Pakistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Afghanistan: At least 2 killed in five-hour attack on midwife center
Other News 28 July 18:27
Blasts, gunshots reported in eastern Afghan city
Other News 28 July 11:46
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan intend to build new power line on Kerki-Hamyap-Garkyn route
Oil&Gas 28 July 11:14
Solemn commissioning of Rabat-Kashan-Kalay-Nau transmission line held in Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 27 July 12:57
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 27 July 09:12
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan put border power line into operation
Oil&Gas 26 July 16:45
Latest
Lewis Hamilton claims victory in Hungarian Grand Prix
Europe 21:31
Donald Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over immigration
US 18:35
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 17:43
Merkel's conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll
Europe 16:50
US sanctions unable to affect Iran-Russia rail co-op: official
Iran 15:54
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard seeking for tax consultant via tender
Tenders 15:50
Most of foreigners having social insurance in Azerbaijan account for Turkish citizens
Society 15:47
Fitch: Azerbaijan to continue to experience broad social and political stability
Economy news 15:27
Investments in fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region up
Kazakhstan 15:16