Australia sends radioactive waste to France

30 July 2018 03:29 (UTC+04:00)

This will be the tenth time that used radioactive fuel has been sent for recycling, but local NGOs have blasted the government's approach over a lack of a long-term solution to deal with radioactive waste, Sputnik reported.

A batch of used radioactive fuel was sent from Sydney, Australia to France for recycling and extraction of uranium and plutonium. However, whatever is left after the process will be sent back to Australia in the form of durable glass mass after vitrification and will be buried at a special dump site.

This is not the first time Australia is sending its spent nuclear fuel to France to be recycled and Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANTSO) chief nuclear officer Hef Griffiths has reassured the public in his statement that the process is 100% safe.

However, the fact that the country hasn't found a sustainable way of dealing with nuclear waste has drawn criticism from some NGO, specifically the Australian Conservation Foundation. One of its members, Dave Sweeney recalled that no "process to identify the best place and method to manage this waste" had been developed and scolded the government for resorting to temporary solutions instead of coming up with "complex management issues." He called the spent fuel shipment to France a "radioactive boomerang," announcing that intermediate-level waste will be returned after the recycling process in Europe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australia's government loses by-elections, denting re-election prospects
Other News 29 July 09:41
Australia hosts one of Asia-Pacific's largest air force exercises
Other News 28 July 07:22
France to assist Uzbekistan in developing aviation sector
Economy news 27 July 15:01
France says any U.S. trade deal should be reciprocal
Europe 26 July 15:39
French SUEZ Group reveals details of contract with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 July 11:33
New level of relations between Azerbaijan, France promises new projects: MP
Politics 23 July 20:38
Latest
Libya, South Korea discuss mutual cooperation
Other News 02:27
New direct flight to link Turkish Kayseri, Kiev
Turkey 01:28
Flash floods hit Athens after heavy downpour, no casualties
Europe 00:13
Death toll rises to 91 in deadly Greece wildfire
Europe 29 July 23:13
Indonesia earthquake: 14 dead on tourist island of Lombok
Other News 29 July 22:08
Lewis Hamilton claims victory in Hungarian Grand Prix
Europe 29 July 21:31
So-called Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center
Other News 29 July 20:28
Donald Trump threatens U.S. government shutdown over immigration
US 29 July 18:35
Global Carmakers Hatching Joint Response to US Protectionist Tariffs
Europe 29 July 17:43