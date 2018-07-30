13 killed as wedding coach, container truck collide in Vietnam

A coach carrying a bridegroom and his relatives and friends made a head-on collision with a container truck early Monday in Vietnam's central Quang Nam province, killing 13 people and injuring four others, Xinhua reported.

The crash killed 10 people, including the bridegroom instantly, and three others died in hospital, local online newspaper VnExpress quoted Quang Nam authorities as saying.

The coach carrying a total of 17 people from central Quang Tri province, the bridegroom's hometown, was on the way to the bride's house in central Binh Dinh province to pick her up.

