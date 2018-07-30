13 killed as wedding coach, container truck collide in Vietnam

30 July 2018 08:21 (UTC+04:00)

A coach carrying a bridegroom and his relatives and friends made a head-on collision with a container truck early Monday in Vietnam's central Quang Nam province, killing 13 people and injuring four others, Xinhua reported.

The crash killed 10 people, including the bridegroom instantly, and three others died in hospital, local online newspaper VnExpress quoted Quang Nam authorities as saying.

The coach carrying a total of 17 people from central Quang Tri province, the bridegroom's hometown, was on the way to the bride's house in central Binh Dinh province to pick her up.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vietnam to assist Uzbekistan in developing agriculture
Economy news 24 July 12:34
Vietnam interested in establishing JV with Azerbaijan in oil and gas sector (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 8 July 22:16
Azerbaijan, Vietnam may create joint ICT companies (Exclusive)
ICT 30 June 21:39
Azerbaijan, Vietnam may create joint ICT companies (Exclusive)
ICT 27 June 15:57
15 die as flood hits northern Vietnam
Other News 26 June 08:22
Flood, landslide fatalities increase to 7 in northern Vietnam
Other News 25 June 21:36
Latest
China launches twin satellites with single carrier rocket - reports
China 08:14
Ambassador: Azerbaijan expects France to continue active involvement in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Politics 07:18
Beijing to shut 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020: paper
China 06:26
5.3-magnitude quake hits Hawaii region - USGS
Other News 05:28
Nigeria to send air force and 1,000 security personnel to tackle banditry
Other News 04:08
Australia sends radioactive waste to France
Other News 03:29
Libya, South Korea discuss mutual cooperation
Other News 02:27
New direct flight to link Turkish Kayseri, Kiev
Turkey 01:28
Flash floods hit Athens after heavy downpour, no casualties
Europe 00:13