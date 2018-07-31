Samsung Electronics second-quarter profit up 5.7 percent on-year, buoyed by chips

31 July 2018 04:20 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a 5.7 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday as strong sales of semiconductors helped the South Korean tech giant defy sluggish growth in the smartphone market, Reute

Operating profit for the world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones was 14.9 trillion won ($13.4 billion) in the April-June quarter, it said in a regulatory filing, compared with 14.8 trillion won it had estimated.

Revenue fell 4 percent to 58 trillion won in line with its earlier estimate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Samsung Display says unbreakable bendy screen gets US certification
Other News 27 July 08:43
Uzbek, Italian companies co-op in making "green" next-gen fridge
Economy news 24 July 10:48
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 24 July 09:37
Samsung's market share in Azerbaijan down
ICT 21 July 16:49
Azerbaijan’s OTT-operator adapts mobile software to Samsung and LG TVs
ICT 3 July 10:38
Apple, Samsung settle 7-year-long battle over patent dispute
Business 28 June 03:57
Latest
Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4 percent in June
Other News 05:14
British Foreign Secretary to warn France, Austria of costs of no-deal Brexit
Europe 03:26
Tunisian airport workers call off strike
Arab World 02:17
U.S. and Mexico planning NAFTA ministerial talks on Thursday: sources
US 01:41
Robot hand learns real world moves in virtual training
ICT 00:35
Bitcoin slips below 8,000 USD as investors pare risks
Economy news 30 July 23:36
Four Western cyclists killed in possible terrorist act in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 30 July 21:46
MP: Growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy in 2018 may exceed forecasts
Economy news 30 July 20:55
Kazakhstan may consider oil export through Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 July 20:51