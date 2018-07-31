Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4 percent in June

Japan’s jobless rate rose in June while the availability of jobs improved to the highest in more than four decades, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in June, and compared with economists’ median forecast of 2.3 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.62 from 1.60 in June to reach the highest since January 1974. The median forecast was for 1.60.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news