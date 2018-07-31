North and South Korea held military talks

31 July 2018 07:31 (UTC+04:00)

North and South Korea held military talks on Tuesday amid rising tensions after the United States detected renewed activity at a North Korean missile factory, Reuters reported.

The meeting, their second since June, held in the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), was designed to follow on from an inter-Korean summit in April at which leaders of the two Koreas agreed to defuse tensions and halt “all hostile acts.”

Kim Do-gyun, the South’s chief negotiator who is in charge of North Korea policy at the defense ministry, told reporters before leaving for the DMZ that he would make efforts to craft “substantive” measures to ease tensions and build trust.

South Korea’s defense ministry said last week it plans to reduce guard posts and equipment along the heavily fortified border as an initial step to implement the agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. detects new activity at North Korea factory that built ICBMs
US 06:19
BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
US 30 July 18:56
US Chargé D’affaires opens conference marking World day against trafficking in persons (PHOTO)
Society 30 July 15:20
Pompeo to announce U.S. economic initiatives in 'Indo-Pacific'
US 30 July 12:36
Hyundai reveals production capacity of car plant in Uzbekistan
Economy news 30 July 10:12
Libya, South Korea discuss mutual cooperation
Other News 30 July 02:27
Latest
U.S. detects new activity at North Korea factory that built ICBMs
US 06:19
Japan jobless rate rises to 2.4 percent in June
Other News 05:14
Samsung Electronics second-quarter profit up 5.7 percent on-year, buoyed by chips
Other News 04:20
British Foreign Secretary to warn France, Austria of costs of no-deal Brexit
Europe 03:26
Tunisian airport workers call off strike
Arab World 02:17
U.S. and Mexico planning NAFTA ministerial talks on Thursday: sources
US 01:41
Robot hand learns real world moves in virtual training
ICT 00:35
Bitcoin slips below 8,000 USD as investors pare risks
Economy news 30 July 23:36
Four Western cyclists killed in possible terrorist act in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 30 July 21:46