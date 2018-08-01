Peru: 2 trains crash near Incan citadel of Machu Picchu

1 August 2018 02:17 (UTC+04:00)

Two trains have crashed near the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, an archaeological site in Peru visited by thousands of tourists each year, CBS News reported.

There’s no immediate confirmation from government officials on how many people have been injured or their conditions.

Images posted on social media showed two tourist trains pressed against each other on a rail track and broken glass behind one set of seats.

Other videos and photographs showed tourists with backpacks making calls on cellphones and sitting on the ground beside the trains.

RPP News reported the incident happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. One witness said one of the trains had stopped because of a protest in the area.

