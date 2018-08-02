Сroatian companies show high interest in int’l Sarajevo Halal Fair

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.2

Trend:

Sarajevo Halal Fair (SHF) 2018, an international halal industry fair, will be held 27-29 September in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Fair, which is organised by Bosna Bank International (BBI) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) with its THIQAH Business forum, was presented in Croatia. SHF team members Amel Kovačević (Director of Retail at BBI Bank) and Dino Selimović (Director of Marketing and Communications at BBI Bank) held a series of meetings with the support of Centre for Certification of Halal Quality of the Islamic Community in Croatia in order to promote this unique event in Southeast Europe.

“SHF is an opportunity for the whole region to join one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and we expect a group of prominent food brands and service providers to promote Croatia as a halal-friendly destination,” said Aldin Dugonjić, the Head of the Certification of Halal Quality in Croatia. The Halal Certification Agency in Croatia and the Centre for Halal Certification in Bosnia and Herzegovina are the only two certification agencies in Southeast Europe that offer internationally recognized halal certificates.

“We are very satisfied with this visit. Croatia has a significant number of halal certified companies that have shown interest in Sarajevo Halal Fair. The halal industry in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina follow global trends, and the two countries have constant growth in the halal industry. SHF is a great platform for connecting suppliers and distributors from the markets where BBI has traditionally good relations. Our shareholders come from this part of the world, and we have good connections with those markets as well as regional markets. We thus have the potential to connect these markets and prove our regional potential to offer high-quality halal products and services,” said Amel Kovačević, who invited halal-certified Croatian companies to exhibit at the Sarajevo Halal Fair 2018, emphasizing that a large number of business representatives are expected from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, EU member countries and other large markets.

The Sarajevo Halal Fair (SHF) will gather halal producers, service providers, distributors and suppliers from around the world. More information about the event and exhibition opportunities are available from the official SHF website: http://www.sarajevohalalfair.com.

