Suicide bomb attack on Afghan Shi'ite mosque kills 25

3 August 2018 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

A suicide bomber attacked a Shi’ite mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, killing 25 people and wounding 40, police said, Reuters reports.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but police said at least two men had entered the mosque in the city of Gardez in the province of Paktia where about 60 people were praying.

The blast hit the Khawaja Hassan mosque.

“Emergency teams have collected 25 bodies from the mosque premises and 40 people have been rushed to hospital,” said Abdullah Hazrat, a senior government official who was at the blast site.

One witness told Reuters that Shi’ite Muslims, a minority in Sunni-majority Afghanistan, were praying when one man detonated his explosives. A second attacker is reported to have opened fire as worshippers gathered.

Afghanistan has mostly avoided the sectarian violence that has devastated countries such as Iraq, but there have been increasing numbers of attacks on Shi’ite targets in recent years.

No reliable census information exists on the size of the Shi’ite community in Afghanistan, but estimates range around 10-20 percent, with most coming from the Persian-speaking Hazara and Tajik ethnic groups.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghan capital
Other News 2 August 12:19
Afghanistan plans to hold presidential election on April 20 next year
Other News 31 July 18:15
Blasts, gunshots hit eastern Afghan city
Other News 31 July 11:59
Afghanistan and UAE buying fuel in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 30 July 16:05
So-called Islamic State claims attack on Afghan midwife center
Other News 29 July 20:28
Afghanistan: At least 2 killed in five-hour attack on midwife center
Other News 28 July 18:27
Latest
US company reveals output volume at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz
Oil&Gas 16:54
Russian military deliver over 47 tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians
Russia 16:41
Amazon reports 1.7 million pound UK tax bill due to share deductions
Economy news 16:21
STAR refinery receives first batch of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable
Tourism 16:02
No plan for gasoline rationing in Iran - deputy minster
Oil&Gas 15:57
National Gymnastics Arena to open doors to rhythmic gymnastics competition
Society 15:52
EuCham report: Georgia among best European countries for business in 2018
Georgia 15:49
International rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala to be held in Baku
Society 15:28