14 killed, over 30 injured in bus-tanker collision in NW Pakistan

At least 14 people were killed and over 30 others injured in a deadly road crash in Pakistan's northwestern district of Kohat on Saturday evening, Xinhua reported citing local media and police.

According to the reports, the accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with an oil tanker at the Indus Highway near Samari area of Kohat, a district in the countrys northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in the district.

The deceased included two women and two children, police said, adding that the accident happened due to over-speeding.

The ill-fated bus was on its way to the countrys southern port city of Karachi from northwestern Buner city.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan mainly due to poorly maintained roads, violation of road safety rules and reckless driving.

