1 in 5 not finish high school education in Albania

Only 80.1 percent of young Albanians graduated in secondary education (high school) during 2017, marking the first fall of this norm in the last three years, Xinhua reported citing Albanian National Institute of Statistics (INSTAT).

Meanwhile, participation in secondary education amounts to 93.9 percent for the 2017-2018 school year, increasing by 0.8 percent compared to the previous year.

According to INSTAT, the number of young people attending vocational education in the academic year 2013-2014 has increased from 18 percent to 20.6 percent over 2017-2018, compared to 79.4 percent who select for general gymnasium.

Albanian government policies are supporting with special initiatives the development of vocational education, seeing it as a good opportunity for employment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news